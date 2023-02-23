MN EDC.jpg

A new initiative from the city includes bringing more students into the workforce to ensure they're ready for a leadership role after high school.

 Courtesy of Vanguard High School

Mesquite is reaching a new era of growth.

Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley has said the city is seeing more growth than it has since the 1980s, as the city has become an emerging manufacturing center with access to education and a young labor force.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments