Mesquite is reaching a new era of growth.
Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley has said the city is seeing more growth than it has since the 1980s, as the city has become an emerging manufacturing center with access to education and a young labor force.
While Mesquite aims to hold on to its roots, it has released a new strategic plan to transform Mesquite’s economy for the future.
According to the city’s report, Mesquite has noticed that its largest employee cluster revolves around retail with 4,800 employees and has an additional 3,800 employees working a service job, as of 2022. These employees are earning on average yearly salary of $34,000, which is a third below overall median incomes, according to the city’s report.
While below average, the median income has increased by 22% in the last five years. Poverty in Mesquite has also lowered from 15% to 12% in the last five years.
Additionally, the city’s report said that 23,000 of its working residents are in working class positions, which has grown 17% over the last five years.
Recruiting over 5,000 employees, Mesquite’s industrial sector continues to grow, and the city aims to have more high-tech occupations available to students and young professionals to ensure higher living wages. With 90% of Mesquite’s business community comprised of small businesses, the city also aims to foster more entrepreneurs.
Mesquite is embracing the emerging diversity of its residents as around 75% are people of color and around 20% of its residents have moved from another country.
Looking at equality and social justice, Mesquite boasts a $5,000 wage gap between men and women – half of the national average.
According to the city’s report, here are some of the top growing industries:
- The food processing and manufacturing industry is the strongest in terms of competitive advantage. Around 70% of its workforce are people of color, making it one of the more diverse industries.
- Furniture has the highest growth rate, growing 349% in the last five years. It has one of the highest employment rate of Hispanic workers at 39% and has the second-lowest risk of automation.
- Chemical industries have employed 2.5 times the national average with the highest share of African-American workers.
- The E-Commerce industry has grown 65% in the last five years employing over 2,400 workers and generated a Gross Regional Product (GRP) of over $204 million in 2021.
- Oven manufacturing has grown by 64% as it hires more employees and rises as the only competitive market in the production industry.
- Sound recording and graphic design have emerged as two of the most competitive markets in creative services. Offering the highest earnings ($110,000 per year), it has the highest female workforce with 53% of positions held by women and has the most-educated workforce in the region.
Looking to the future, the city aims to engage its educational institutions to elevate the emerging work force while attracting careers and more quality jobs to the city.
