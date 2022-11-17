Economic Development Director Kim Buttram said while Mesquite ranks No. 22 in Texas’ largest cities, the city is slated to soon have the third-highest population in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
At a Nov. 8 town hall meeting, Buttram presented some of the city’s current projects, as well as how the convention and visitor’s bureau, economic development and Downtown Mesquite work together to build Mesquite’s business community.
According to her presentation, economic development focuses on businesses, attracting and building relationships with them to bring more jobs and commerce to Mesquite. The convention and visitor’s bureau focuses on the visitor groups and meeting audiences by promoting Mesquite’s destinations like the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, Devil’s Bowl Speedway the Mesquite Convention Center and more. Downtown development focuses on small business attraction and development, as well as revitalization downtown.
Buttram said the three entities aim to promote a culture that’s rooted in tradition while embracing new ideas to continuously ameliorate the community.
Currently, the city has several projects in the works totaling $11 billion, according to the presentation. From bringing chain restaurants like Rosa’s Café and 2.3 million square-foot logistics centers to helping locally owned small businesses come to life like Alejandro’s and the Jazz Patisserie, the city’s business community is continuing to grow. With events like Manufacturing Day, the Mesquite Farmers Market and the Eritrean convention, Mesquite is becoming a destination for visitors abroad.
When looking at site selection for industrial developments, the city looks at a variety of variables including what infrastructure is required to support the development, the workforce they offer and how easily workers can reach the workplace once complete, among other factors.
Site selection for retail developments is based on other criteria including consumer spending habits, competition and growth potential.
Buttram urged residents to shop in Mesquite if they want to attract more businesses.
Additionally, City Manager Cliff Keheley said that community members need to promote more positive messages about Mesquite on social media platforms.
“It’s not just you who are on these Facebook groups,” he said. “There are businesses on there who are thinking about coming to Mesquite, and if all they see is negativity, they’re not going to come here.”
Council Member Jennifer Vidler said that she would like to see more community engagement with newer faces joining the discussion.
Mayor Daniel Aleman said that commerce is at the heart of the community, and all community members must work together to continue building Mesquite.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
