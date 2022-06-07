The Mesquite City Council awarded a construction contract tonight for the new 11-acre Copeland Park. The park,located at Creek Crossing Road and Mesquite Valley Road, will be developed in phases. Construction of Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to begin late July and will include a large three-acre, leash-free zone dog park, parking lot, and restroom facility.
The dog park will be the largest one in Mesquite and is designed to take advantage of the natural landscape and trees. The area will be lighted, fenced, and divided into two separate spaces for large and small dogs. A shaded seating area, dog washing station, and dog training agility equipment will also be offered. Phase 1 is estimated to be complete fall of 2022.
Future phases of the remaining acreage will be completed as funding allows and is proposed to include a spray pad, playground, picnic pavilion, additional restrooms, parking and nature walking trails. Once complete, the park will be the largest park with the most amenities in south Mesquite.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.