Mesquite’s Dallas Regional Medical Center has been recognized by the American Heart Association for its care for patients experiencing ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
The hospital’s gold recognition was given by the AHA’s Mission: Lifeline, a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction, stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.
“Hospitals like Dallas Regional Medical Center are recognized for consistently supporting patients with science-based treatment and care coordination, ensuring the best opportunity for recovery,” AHA Volunteer Chair Dr. James Jollis said.
Each year, more than 280,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack,caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
“Dallas Regional is dedicated to improving the quality of heart care and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps us achieve that goal,” DRMC CEO Glenda Matchett said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
