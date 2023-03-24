Mesquite’s economic development department is setting forth a new plan over the next couple years to continue strengthening its business community.
At a March 20 Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward presented some wins from 2022 and shared future plans for Mesquite’s business and retention (BRE) task force.
Last year, Mesquite’s economic development department hosted several events including Entrepreneurs Day, which saw 44 attendees and a new franchising opportunity; Manufacturing Day, which saw over 200 attendees, 17 manufacturers and 11 companies; the first Gus Thomasson Corridor business meeting, where the staff of seven businesses learned about redevelopment opportunities and attended the BRE Award Ceremony.
Looking to 2025, the city is focusing on building more quality careers, more partnerships as it expands south and attracting more local businesses to the region.
After meeting with Forney ISD and Trinity Valley Community College leadership, the top priority was "upskilling" for the next generation to ensure students had access to better jobs.
To understand industry needs, Mesquite city leaders plan to host an industrial innovation summit on March 30.
Over the last quarter, the city celebrated issued permits for the Alcott Logistics Center and the Iron Horse development, as well as certificates of occupancy for businesses including Loc’d Bar, Wendy’s at Town East, 7-11 on Scyene Road and Performance Power Sports.
Through 2025, downtown development will focus on adding traffic calming measures to ensure pedestrian safety as more people travel downtown. Additionally, the city aims to have more downtown promotion, marketing for its vacant properties, a guide for opening businesses downtown and more.
Over the last year, the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau played host to 192 events with a $1.9 million revenue for banquet and catering services.
In 2023, the CVB aims to host its first Anime North Texas event in September, as well as a Texas Cornhole tournament in January 2024 and 2025.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
