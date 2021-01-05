Mesquite's first baby of 2021

The Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC) celebrated the first baby born in Mesquite for the year 2021. Her name is Jeanine A’layah Nicole Ceaser Barnett.
Jeanine was born at 7:05 a.m. to mother Shanbrell Barnett on Jan. 2 and weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. The mother was provided with a gift basket for giving birth to the first baby of 2021. Each year, the DRMC has given the mother of the first baby born in Mesquite a gift basket that included newborn baby essentials such as diapers and bottles.
“It has been such a blessing, and I felt like she was supposed to come, I just knew she was going to come in 2021,” Barnett said. “I was starting to think in 2020 that maybe she doesn’t want to come and then on the second I went into labor and thought it was so crazy.”
During the pandemic, labor and delivery services updated its regulations. All patients entering labor and deliveries are tested for COVID-19, and staff are required to wear masks at all times. In addition, staff now wear N95 masks during an aerosolizing procedure.
“One of our favorite things to do here at Dallas Regional is to deliver babies. We love the excitement that each birth brings to our staff,” DRMC CEO Glenda Matchet said. “Even during these trying times, in the midst of a pandemic, welcoming a new baby into the world makes us all smile.”
Barnett said she felt blessed and thankful for the baby girl, who is an addition to the family of four.
“I am looking forward to spending time with my children and raising her. She’s such a big addition to the family, and I absolutely wanted a girl, and that’s what I got,” Barnett said. “With her coming on the second, it made it worth my while. Everything that I had already gone through was worth it, even the pain now it was worth it.”
