After two years, Mesquite resident Jasmine Buschbacher has opened her patisserie in downtown Mesquite.
Buschbacher has had a passion for French pastries for a long time and began baking out of her home a few years ago.
“I initially started out as a home baker, and I was just doing cakes, wedding cakes and things like that under cottage food laws in Texas,” Buschbacher said. “I really had that moment where I realized what I wanted to do. I've always been passionate about French pastry, so we started to search for a place where we could open a brick and mortar. We knew that would be the only way we could do French pastry.”
Noticing that there were no patisseries in Mesquite, Buschbacher wanted to bring something new to the community. After much searching, she secured the Carroll Place building.
“We started looking for spaces in Dallas where we used to live,” Buschbacher said. “We decided on Mesquite once we really started to see the potential. That was the first obstacle we ran into — finding landlords who were willing to lease to us. That was probably one of the first hurdles we had to overcome in the beginning. We didn't have a whole lot of people in the area who believed in us, so we had to really convince people that this is something that could really elevate Mesquite.”
Over the next year, Buschbacher and her family worked to turn the empty into a useable storefront.
“My four children and my husband have been there through the whole process, sweeping, breaking up tile, taking out trash, painting," she said. "They're a big part of this process."
Looking to 2023, Buschbacher said she plans to have a customer restroom installed and wants to have a full kitchen by the fourth quarter. She aims to have a café feel where customers can come in and have a cup of coffee while enjoying fresh pastries.
Locals can come by The Jazz Patisserie & Baking Co. during the weekends at 217 W Main St. in downtown Mesquite.
“I'm super excited about being open, and I'm a firm believer that Mesquite has the potential to be everything we need it to be,” Buschbacher said. “While I'm not a longtime resident yet – I’ve only been here six years – I really want to help make Mesquite what I know it can be for the residents here.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
