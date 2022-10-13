Three Mesquite organizations have now joined under one roof to continue building a better Mesquite.
After two years, the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Mesquite organizations have taken up operations in Heritage Plaza, located at 111 N Broad Street in downtown Mesquite.
By having all three organizations under one roof, the synergy between these organizations will help build greater connectivity between visitors, businesses and community members, according to Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager Jessica McClellan.
“There is so much business activity happening in the city,” McClellan said. “Combining (the CVB) — who focuses on the visitor — and the chamber of commerce — who focuses on the business and downtown — that's so great in creating a place. Downtown gives you a place to gather, and that's what gives us synergy between the visitor who wants to come downtown to visit the farmers market.”
The building housing the three organizations has served many roles over the years. While some renovations took place, McClellan said much of the building is still true to its original form, from the polished granite floors to the older brick walls forming the building.
McClellan said the three organizations plan to have a mural on the side of the building to display its uses overtime, including the city’s original newspaper, the Skeeter.
With over 100,000 Mesquite visitors guides available throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, the city brings in several visitors to attend its many conventions, shop at local businesses, cheer on at sporting events, or take in local cultural events and more.
“We're not trying to be Grapevine or Beverly Hills,” McClellan said. “That's one of the things I love about Mesquite. People are authentically themselves. Residents here will give you the shirt of their back to help you.”
McClellan said that with the business traffic seen in Mesquite, local branches of chain restaurants like Olive Garden and stores like Macy’s were the top performing locations, even during the pandemic.
“During COVID, a lot of cities had a lot of restaurants close,” she said. “In Mesquite, only four restaurants closed. That was it.”
As the three organizations continue settling in, McClellan said they plan on eventually having a kiosk where visitors can plan their trip in Mesquite and share that plan with friends digitally. Additionally, the Convention and Visitors Bureau plans on selling Mesquite-branded merchandise.
The combination of the three organizations has also helped in building downtown’s culture, with the main focus being the farmers market each Saturday, where local vendors sell locally-sourced goods.
“When you come out on a Saturday, you'll see who really lives here,” McClellan said. “It gives a place for us to come together. It gives people a place to get to know their community. I feel like I'm shopping locally and that my dollar makes a difference. I could spend money on Amazon, but Jeff Bezos doesn't need my dollar, where to someone local, that dollar makes a difference. I like to talk to the artists and hear their stories or to talk to the person about their items.”
Sitting at the crossroads for five major freeways, Mesquite will continue building itself to be an attractive destination for visitors, businesses and residents.
“We're really creating something here that's been five years in the making, and it will take all of us,” McClellan said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.