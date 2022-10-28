Lattimore Park, dedicated to retired officer Jon Lattimore, Mesquite’s first Black police officer, has officially opened after a ribbon cutting held by the city on Oct. 22.
Located at 1025 N. Bryan Ave., Lattimore Park aims to meet the needs of children in the Mesquite Square neighborhood.
The park features a full-size basketball court with lights, a playground for multiple ages, and open space for kids to safely run and play, the city said. Before Lattimore Park opened, the closest park to the neighborhood was over a mile away. The focus of building this park was to give children a park that was closer to home.
“This park honors a great leader in our Police Department who brought people together,” Mayor Daniel Alemán said in a press release. “Latimore Park serves as a fine example that in Mesquite, we are better together.”
Officer Jon Lattimore was hired onto he department in 1985. Throughout his 28-year career, he made a lasting community impact before retiring in 2013. He died in 2018 at the age of 61.
Because of his lasting impact on Mesquite, the city dedicated the park to Lattimore in 2021.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
