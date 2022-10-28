It’s here.

Lattimore Park, dedicated to retired officer Jon Lattimore, Mesquite’s first Black police officer, has officially opened after a ribbon cutting held by the city on Oct. 22.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments