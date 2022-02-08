Mesquite plans to create an ordinance specifically for murals to allow more flexibility over the art installed throughout its downtown historic district.
At a Monday City Council work session, Planning and Development Director Jeff Armstrong proposed setting up more clear guidelines and a more set process for Mesquite’s murals as the city revitalizes its downtown. Currently, murals are up for interpretation and largely treated like a wall sign which limits the city’s ability to showcase art downtown, Armstrong.
Armstrong proposed that murals – for the time being – only be allowed downtown and follow their own set of guidelines, and maintenance of the mural would fall on the property owner. The new guidelines would not be retroactive for murals that were previously approved for outside of the downtown area.
Armstrong’s proposed process for approving a mural, which is still under review, involves an initial application submitted to the Downtown Development Board. The Downtown Development Board and Mesquite Arts Council will then make recommendations on how the mural will be executed. If the prospective mural is slated to go on a landmark, the Landmark Commission will also give its input. Building officials will then receive stipulations regarding the incoming mural, and the artist wanting to create the mural will apply for a sign permit.
Councilmember Kenny Green said the proposed process was too convoluted. Additionally, he said it would be ideal to have the Landmark Commission review all mural applicants to ensure the integrity of Mesquite’s historic downtown is maintained long term.
“If a mural were to go on a building that’s not a landmark, it could negatively affect the value of a building that is a landmark,” he said.
He also proposed bringing back a downtown overlay to have better control over what art is allowed in Downtown Mesquite.
Armstrong said that would be too long of a process.
Councilmember Jennifer Vidler disagreed with Green, saying the Landmark Commission is not necessary for all applicants because the Downtown Development District already works with the Texas Historical Commission regularly.
Councilmember Jeff Casper said he wanted to also see “fun” works of art that would create a sense of place beyond just historical depictions of Downtown Mesquite.
Councilmembers agreed that they also wanted definitions differentiating between temporary ad permanent murals.
City Council plans of revisiting the ordinances as the application process and understanding of the ordinance becomes more concrete.
