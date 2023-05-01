Brenda Hargrove was named Sharing Life’s 2022 volunteer of the year. Each day, she fills multiple roles at Sharing Life to ensure community members have their needs met.
How did you get involved with Sharing Life?
My daughter used to be on the board several years ago, but really I knew they needed help and just showed up one day and they put me to work.
What is your role?
Anything that needs to be done wherever, mainly stocking in the food pantry and helping clients.
What is most rewarding about your role?
The people you know you help that really need it. They come back and tell you how much we helped them. I tripped and fell several months ago and clients still ask me how I am doing after that, you really feel appreciative when the clients that need help are checking on you. The people I work with here are the nicest people I've ever worked with, and I've been working since I was 15.
What's most challenging?
Trying to get things that people really need. Baby diapers and formula, we do pretty good but it is hard when we don't have something that a client needs.
How long have you lived in the area?
Good lord, probably 50 years, maybe 55 years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Going to Florida with my family, we went there every summer to visit my grandparents. Eight kids packed into the back of a station wagon and off we went.
What are your hobbies?
Flower arranging, yard work. My house is covered in flowers. Any kind of craft.
What's something about you that readers could never guess to be true?
I teach a Sunday school class, little babies to 10 years old. I haven't missed a class in 10 years.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.