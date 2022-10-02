1.jpg

Frank Algier received his quilt in recognition for his service. 

Ray Mitchell was recognized for his service at a Saturday VFW meeting. 

Mesquite’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8785 held five special recognitions on Saturday.

Four Vietnam veterans were honored by the VFW and Mesquite Quilt Guild with presentations of individual “Quilts of Valor,” to veterans Ray Mitchell, Leroy Combs, Frank Algier and Mike Adams.

Leroy Combs received his Quilt of Valor in honor of his military service.
District 3 Commander, Reggie Williams presents VFW Auxiliary member Kevin Hanson with a specially made VFW polo to recognize his work for the organization. 
District 3 Commander Reggie Williams thanked the Mesquite Quilt Guild for their dedication to honoring Mesquite's veterans.
Mike Adams was recognized on Saturday for his service and was presented a Quilt of Valor.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

