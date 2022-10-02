Mesquite’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8785 held five special recognitions on Saturday.
Four Vietnam veterans were honored by the VFW and Mesquite Quilt Guild with presentations of individual “Quilts of Valor,” to veterans Ray Mitchell, Leroy Combs, Frank Algier and Mike Adams.
“Veterans are close to my heart,” said Linda Amber Burks, member of the Mesquite Quilt Guild. “I reached out to the VFW to see if we could make quilts to vets who didn't have families that visited very often. That's why I reached out to them.”
Each veteran picked out the colors they wanted, and members of the guild hand-made the quilts.
“We have one of the quilts that was red, white and blue and was a community effort,” Burks said. “We all pitched in and made a block. Then the other quilters came up with a design pattern that the veterans wanted.”
The quilts were presented to honor veterans touched by war, Denise Warren, VFW historian said.
“So many veterans are forgotten,” Burks said. “I couldn't go to the VA hospital to do this because it's too huge, so we picked a local organization to do this. I know it's a small percentage, but I hope they will feel loved when they're wrapped up in their quilts.”
Following the quilt presentation, another recognition was made for Kevin Hanson, a key VFW auxiliary member that provides much support to the organization. District 3 Commander, Reggie Williams, gave Hanson a special shirt with his name and post number on it.
“Kevin is the pride of the post with all his volunteer work,” Warren said. “He is always helping and smiling.”
Both the Mesquite VFW and Mesquite Quilt Guild take active roles in serving the Mesquite community by helping those in need with events and donations throughout the year.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.