Massey Dossey, director of health services for Mesquite ISD, updated the Board of Trustees on the health effectiveness report at the Aug. 9 meeting.
During the 2020-21 school year, the Mesquite ISD health services partnered with multiple local facilities to care for MISD families and staff in addition to the Mesquite community.
School nurses provided snacks and masks to ER nurses at Dallas Regional Medical Center and worked with pediatricians, Amerigroup and the Dallas Care Van to administer free vaccinations for children. Nurses also reached out to students who were learning remotely by sending letters cards. They also offered emotional support for kids as needed.
To ensure the safety of staff working in food and nutrition services, the district health services made over 800 masks. To help students receive vision care, the district also partnered with the Essilor Mobile Vision Clinic, and it plans to continue the partnership this year.
“Last year, the World Health Organization said this year would be the year of the nurse, and boy did they mean it,” Dossey said. “I remember saying at my first nurse meeting that this was our year and our time to make a difference, and little did I know what kind of a difference we would make.”
Dossey noted how Nurse Facilitator Pam Sherill was given DFW Top 100 Nurse Award for her services during the pandemic.
“We call her 'the fixer' because if there is a new nurse who ever needs help, she goes,” Dossey said. “If I have an AED that needs to be checked on, she goes. There are only 16 school nurses over the years who have been awarded, so she has done a really good job.”
During the pandemic, the district had a series of protocols to keep students and staff safe including social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing, among others. Dossey said there were even protocols for protocols from school registration to meetings to ensure the safety of the Mesquite ISD community. During the 2020-21 school year, Mesquite ISD gave over 3,000 vaccines for students, staff and community members.
“Wearing masks, washing hands, keeping away from each other worked. It wasn’t perfect, but it worked,” she said.
The Mesquite ISD Health Services was awarded the Excellence Always Badge for commitment to the health and safety of the community.
“It’s just the bigger picture,” Dossey said. “We’re taking care of each other. It’s what we do.”
She added that school nurses have always done more than put ice packs on students and send them back to class. School nurses take care of everything from sewing ripped pants to administering CPR compressions for students and staff.
“This is one of the few districts in the state that makes sure there’s an RN in every building,” Superintendent David Vroonland said. “That’s not typical. That’s a significant investment in the health of our folks on campus. I think that’s something to be commended in its own right. I also have to thank our nurses. Their lift last year was significant. It was emotionally and physically significant, and they did a tremendous job, and they did it with grace.”
Vroonland said that while he cannot legally mandate mask wearing in schools, he agrees with the school nurses that it is imperative for students and staff to wear masks so spread of COVID-19 is mitigated.
