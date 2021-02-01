Mesquite ISD created two programs that have helped reduce homelessness among young adults and provided them a safe environment after school.
The idea for Safe Landing was started in March of last year so students would have a place to go to after school. MISD renovated an old bank building across from North Mesquite High School for the space.
Students were offered a safe space where they could talk to counselors. Teachers could also provide help with homework, job applications and college applications. The students were preselected by high school counselors, and there are about eight to 15 students that come through Mondays and Thursdays.
“It has become a safe space for these kids,” Director of Federal Programs Jennifer Mobley said. “The need is there. It’s been neat to watch the leadership develop in these kids, and they have taken ownership of the space and they help clean. We have a food pantry that they can get what they need and take it home. It’s a place that they feel respected and want to be at.”
Along with Safe Landing, Opening Doors was started by lead social worker Kem Edwards, who opened another program for students who don’t have a permanent home. This program is offered to young adults, ages 17 to 24, and they may qualify for 30 days assistance of hotel accommodations. The city has also offered a grant to offset housing costs until they find permanent shelters.
“What we were finding was these kids are finishing up school and do not have a place to stay. They were really students sleeping in a laundry mat at night or walking through Walmart,” Mobley said.
The city of Mesquite has supported the programs through a variety of grants. The city was also responsible for offering the bank building to be used as a space for the Safe Landing program. Church groups and different organizations have also offered their support through gift cards to restaurants.
The city offered $30,000 in grant for food to be served at Safe Landing so that students can eat dinner. The grant is used to provide dinner for the students from local restaurants, which has also supported the businesses.
“When we explain what our kids are going through, the community doesn’t even hesitate to step up and help. The community has been very receptive,” Mobley said. “It’s been a nice systemic way that this program is supporting the city, our students and also local businesses.”
In the spring there might be conversations with different administrators for the program to be offered at more campuses and more available spaces. Students in the program have also been involved in the process.
“This is the heart of my job. Having programs like this and seeing our families supported where they can go for free counseling is the heart of why I got into education,” Mobley said. “Not being in the classroom and not having that connection with students and families, this is the way I get to have that impact on students and families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.