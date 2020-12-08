MISD’s Leadership and Empowerment Team meets to discuss racial equity

The Mesquite ISD formed a committee, Leadership and Empowerment Team (LET), to have conversations about inclusion, justice and equity in the school district.
A group of Mesquite ISD educational leaders formed a committee during the summer following the death of George Floyd. This began a national conversation over racial inclusion that enabled MISD to engage on a district level.
“What we found is that getting feedback from people who work in the district and students who spend time in the classrooms, is that we have some areas where we can definitely grow and some areas where you can see the foundation has already been laid,” LET coordinator Daniel Norwood said. “From that work, we've started to dive in together and start to look at how we learn together, about the issues, we start to look at how equal our schools are, and how we’ve helped students overcome barriers that might have been caused by historical inequities.”
The committee is focused on removing any cultural, gender or racial obstacles in classrooms, curriculum or conversations that will help students become successful future leaders. During its meetings, the board listens to feedback from staff members as well as students who ask how to better the conversation.
“In our first meeting when we talked to our students, they highlighted so many things about history and the lack of knowledge and understanding sometimes that they don't think they’ve had enough historical knowledge to explain some of the things they’re seeing today,” Norwood said. “That made me reflect as a social studies coordinator and ask what are the areas of social studies we would be working on.”
The LET committee has continued its efforts and created a podcast, “LET's Talk,” and engage with those who work in the district on how to have conversations with students about race, gender and culture to ensure MISD students become future leaders.
“It gives people a chance to listen to folks who work in the district opposed to just seeing their face on the website. If you take 20-25 minutes to listen to somebody’s why and their purpose and what they're doing, it gives you a sense of, it’s not just people in Mesquite ISD,” Norwood said. “It's a lot of individuals who are passionate about working in education who continue working to promote these things through their job title and role.”
In the last meeting, the committee discussed changes to the curriculum and two additional courses. The courses pending approval were ethnic studies and African American studies.
“Being able to engage in conversations in that way has allowed us to begin to identify what some of those obstacles are and to make sure we are not contributing to them,” Norwood said. “We as a district have become more dedicated now through the work of the LET committee to make sure we are creating these equitable outcomes for our students.”
Next spring, the committee discussed the need for a position in the district for someone to work full-time and address equity conversations. The role would help and have a focus on furthering the conversation with the district and students.
“When you can affirm a student at such an early age by having a book selection that mirrors their experience or welcome a new experience, you set your kids up not just for self-affirmation but prepare them to have conversations with people who don’t look like them and begin to understand someone else’s experience at an early age,” Norwood said.
