Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Jan. 8
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.
Every January, the City of Mesquite along with the Mesquite NAACP celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 with a parade through downtown hosted by the Mesquite NAACP. The parade is open to any business, organization, church or school that would like to participate.
The celebration of Dr. King’s achievements will continue at 1 p.m. with a community gathering co-hosted by Mesquite Independent School District, the City of Mesquite and the Mesquite NAACP at the Mesquite Arts Center located at 1527 N. Galloway Ave. The event will include speeches, choir presentations, and dances.
Texas Cornhole League 2023
Cornhole is the game that is sweeping the state and becoming a staple at backyard parties, tailgates and now tournaments across the Southwest United States.
Test your skills against the best players from all over the region in the TCL Cornhole League – Choctaw Points Series from Jan. 12-14 at 1700 Rodeo Drive. More information at tclcornhole.com.
Library offers book club for adults
Join the Mesquite North Branch Library from 2-3 p.m. Jan. 9 for a monthly themed book club. January's theme is books about animals. Share your favorite novel or series with animal characters and get recommendations of new books to read.
For more information, please call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Learn to build a Kaleidoscope
Children are invited to the North Branch Library to build their own kaleidoscope while learning about light and reflections. The event is slated to take place from 2-3 p.m. Jan. 14.
For more information, call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Town Hall Tuesday
Join the city of Mesquite for a Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Residents will be able to learn about the city's public safety efforts in 2023 while having an open dialogue with city staff and representatives.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
