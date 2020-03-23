As of 10 a.m. March 23, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 24 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 155.
The third and fourth deaths from COVID-19 are being reported as well. Both individuals were men in their 60s and residents of Dallas.
According to the press release, both men had been critically ill in an area hospital. One did not have other high-risk chronic health conditions but the other did.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two Dallas County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 since yesterday’s posting. The “Stay Home Stay Safe” order will save lives but it takes all of us. We are working to answer the many questions from business we have received this morning and will get you answers as soon as possible. Most of your questions can be found by carefully reading the order and I encourage people to do that before they contact us,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The case count at the following link will only include county residents:
dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.