As of 10 a.m., March 22, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 36 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 131. A second death from COVID-19 has been reported, of a man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. This individual had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have other high-risk chronic health conditions. Over 40 percent of patients whom have required hospitalization are over 60 years of age. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.
“It is our policy in Dallas County not to release the names of person who have died from COVID-19. We leave that to the decisions of their families and loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with this family and with all of the persons who have been suffering from COVID-19,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Dallas County will do everything in their power to #flattenthecurve and give you and your family their best chance to stay safe.”
The case count at the following link will only include county residents:
dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Additional information is available at the following websites:
- CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
- DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
- DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
