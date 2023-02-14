Police stock image emergency response first responder
Metro/Stock

Two Mesquite homicides were reported over the weekend and are still under investigation.

On Friday,  February 10 at 4:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to Forty200 Apartments in reference to a deceased person. Witnesses located a deceased male inside an apartment that appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. Foul play is suspected.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments