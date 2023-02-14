Two Mesquite homicides were reported over the weekend and are still under investigation.
On Friday, February 10 at 4:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to Forty200 Apartments in reference to a deceased person. Witnesses located a deceased male inside an apartment that appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. Foul play is suspected.
The victim was identified as Ricardo Lawrence, a 32-year-old male from Mesquite. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information related to this death is asked to contact Detective Renfrow at 972-329-8301.
On Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 4400 block of Lawson Rd. Two victims were driving motorcycles Northbound on Lawson Rd from IH-20 when a suspect from a vehicle began firing multiple rounds at the victims.
Both motorcycle drivers were struck by gunfire. They were both transported to a local area hospital where one of the victims was pronounced deceased.
The deceased victim was identified as Adam Duffy, a 41-year-old male from Grand Prairie, Texas. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information related to this death is asked to contact Detective Heidelberg at 972-216-6291.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
