Mesquite mural
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The city of Mesquite is considering a change to allow murals outside of downtown.

At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong discussed with council a proposed ordinance change that would allow murals anywhere in Mesquite outside of residential areas. Currently, murals are only allowed in Downtown Mesquite, after undergoing review from the arts council and the downtown advisory board, however, murals not within the downtown area would be reviewed upon applying for a permit and would not have to be reviewed by the two committees.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

