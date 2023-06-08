The city of Mesquite is considering a change to allow murals outside of downtown.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong discussed with council a proposed ordinance change that would allow murals anywhere in Mesquite outside of residential areas. Currently, murals are only allowed in Downtown Mesquite, after undergoing review from the arts council and the downtown advisory board, however, murals not within the downtown area would be reviewed upon applying for a permit and would not have to be reviewed by the two committees.
If allowed, murals for commercial entities would also not be allowed to hold texts displaying company logos, names or mottos from companies, Armstrong said. While specific guidelines are currently in place to protect historic buildings downtown, murals outside of downtown will not be subject to the same changes. Property owners will be responsible for the maintenance of the mural.
Council Member Jennifer Vidler expressed concern with the proposed ordinance change for murals.
“Who’s to judge what’s art to one person but not another?” Vidler asked Armstrong.
In addition to the potential of a business contracting an artist to put a distasteful mural on their building, Vidler also raised the question of how the city could avoid a lawsuit if they deny a mural.
Council Member BW Smith added to Vidler’s point, saying that murals are an extension of someone’s First Amendment right to express themselves, and the city will need to exercise care in not violating those rights.
“What’s art to one person isn’t art to another,” Armstrong said. “There’s no way to regulate that.”
Armstrong added that there are still laws that prohibit vulgar and explicit murals from being painted on commercial buildings.
Council Member Jeff Casper said he sees murals as an opportunity to beautify the city. Additionally, he said he did not foresee businesses allowing explicit murals on their properties.
Council Member Kenny Green said murals could bring new life to key areas of Mesquite. As far as the mural review process, Green said he would prefer someone from Mesquite’s legal department give the final signoff to ensure the city is respecting artists’ First Amendment rights.
Council Member Tandy Boroughs said the examples he’s seen where murals could benefit the community include businesses that want to catch commuters’ eyes more easily.
There was no action on this item.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.