Local organizations have partnered with the city of Mesquite to beautify the heart of the community.

 Downtown Mesquite, Tx

Mesquite is continuing to see growth as more manufacturers move to incoming developments throughout the southern part of the city.

At a recent Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram highlighted key wins of the year’s second quarter. Large companies including Canadian Solar, General Dynamics, Lowe's and Masonite International aim to bring several new careers to the community, while the Nehemiah Group, in addition to other residential developers, aim to bring new homes to Mesquite. According to Mesquite City Councilmember Tandy Boroughs, the incoming companies will bring in over 2,100 jobs combined.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

