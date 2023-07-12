Mesquite is continuing to see growth as more manufacturers move to incoming developments throughout the southern part of the city.
At a recent Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram highlighted key wins of the year’s second quarter. Large companies including Canadian Solar, General Dynamics, Lowe's and Masonite International aim to bring several new careers to the community, while the Nehemiah Group, in addition to other residential developers, aim to bring new homes to Mesquite. According to Mesquite City Councilmember Tandy Boroughs, the incoming companies will bring in over 2,100 jobs combined.
Buttram also highlighted the recent growth in Mesquite’s annual industrial strength summit, where local manufacturers showcase the many internship opportunities available to Mesquite ISD and Dallas College students. Earlier this year, the summit saw 11 companies partnering with Mesquite ISD.
In addition to manufacturing and distribution sectors, the city has seen growth in the heart of its community as it continues its downtown revitalization efforts.
Since 2016, the city has made its downtown a priority to establish it as a community hub for local business and a place to tell Mesquite’s story. In the last couple years, new businesses have filled up the square, regular events have brought more shoppers to the downtown area and the city — in partnership with area businesses and local volunteer groups — have made strides to beautify downtown.
Several businesses, with the assistance of grant funding from the city, have refurbished their façades to create a more updated, inviting atmosphere, while keeping elements of a charming, old downtown. Keep Mesquite Beautiful has installed more greenery, while the city has partnered with local artists to bring color to its downtown.
In addition to its national recognitions, Mesquite has seen more visitors from as far as France and Hungary to learn more about the community and tell its story in various travel publications. For the first time in its 64 years of existence, the Texas Travelers Council held its conference in Mesquite to see what amenities the city has to offer.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.