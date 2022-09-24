Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Sept. 26.
Parks and rec hosts movie in the park
Mesquite Parks and Recreation invites residents to see "Monsters, Inc." at Movies in the Park at 7:30 p.m Oct. 1 at Camp Rorie Galloway. This is a great opportunity for the whole family to experience movie watching in the great outdoors.
Admission is free, and families are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Families are also welcome to bring a picnic dinner or snacks, and concessions will be available for purchase.
ReadPlayTalk comes to Town East Mall
Sept. 28 is National Good Neighbor Day. To celebrate, residents are invited to the ReadPlayTalk Story Time with guest reader, Mesquite's Downtown Manager Beverly Abell. The story time begins at 11:30 a.m. at the ReadPlayTalk Play Area at Town East Mall.
ReadPlayTalk holds several events throughout the year to promote bilingual literacy in the Mesquite community.
Scavenger hunt
Mesquite residents young and old, whether working solo or in a team, are invited to participate in a city-wide scavenger hunt.
This all-age activity is a smartphone-guided event where participants play on their own schedule by following instructions provided by the in-game host. Participants can fill their virtual scavenger sack with the items you help choose through riddle-like clues.
Teams are timed and each item found will be appraised and a combination of these two factors will be used to rank you against other teams. Participants can register at itsascavengerhunt.com
Virtual job fair
Mesquite residents looking for occupations are invited to a healthcare virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and an entry-level virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Interested readers can learn more at hirex.us/job-fairs/texas/mesquite/.
Downtown farmers market
Every Saturday from April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods. Discover a selection of locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Enjoy a meal from one of the food vendors who offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream to snow cones, and relax in front of the new outdoor stage and listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.