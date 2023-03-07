Talia.jpeg

The housing development, named Talia, will service the southern portion of Mesquite, kickstarting a partnership between Forney ISD and the city of Mesquite.

 Courtesy of The Nehemiah Company

Mesquite broke ground on Feb. 23 to commence a new development aimed to house 2,500 families.

The housing development, named Talia, will service the southern portion of Mesquite, kickstarting a partnership between Forney ISD and the city of Mesquite.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments