Mesquite broke ground on Feb. 23 to commence a new development aimed to house 2,500 families.
The housing development, named Talia, will service the southern portion of Mesquite, kickstarting a partnership between Forney ISD and the city of Mesquite.
“Forney ISD has created an engaging and compassionate environment where students can thrive academically and emotionally,” Nehemiah Company President Robert Kembel said. "Academics are rigorous and the opportunity to explore a variety of topics is broad. It is exactly the kind of experience parents want for their children.”
The community sits on around 600 acres and is located along FM 2757 south of I-20. The Nehemiah Company anticipates pre-sales should begin by year’s end.
"We're excited to have a development like Nehemiah Group bring Talia to Mesquite known for quality development and quality community,” Mesquite Mayor Daniel Aleman said. “Talia will be the centerpiece of Trinity Pointe in Mesquite."
Cadence Homes, Chesmar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Custom Homes and Highland Homes were selected to offer floor plans ranging from townhomes through a selection of diverse homesites, The Nehemiah Company said in a press release.
Talia will also have several pocket parks and miles of trails, including nearly three miles of unpaved nature trails and another three miles of a 12-foot-wide trail that will wind around a community lake. A park along the lake will feature a yoga lawn, fireplace and hammock grove. Residents will also be able to enjoy an amenity center with a resort-style pool.
“We want Talia to be a unique community where families can thrive holistically, ” Kembel said. "We envision Talia to be a place where residents can renew each day, flourish and experience kindness, grace and joy through connection to this place and the people in it.”
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.