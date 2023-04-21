A new corporate office development, slated to be located at the northeast corner of I-635 and Highway 80, has been approved by the Mesquite City Council.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram presented a proposed development to council that would bring a minimum 200,000-square-foot Class A office space to Mesquite at 19400 I-635, the 2100-2300 blocks of Orlando Drive, 203 and 2501 Westwood Avenue.
Buttram told council that if approved, the building must start construction on or before Dec. 31, 2024 and end on or before Dec. 31, 2025.
The proposed development falls under a Chapter 380 of the Local Government Code, which authorizes municipalities to offer incentives to promote economic development including commercial and retail projects. It specifically provides loans and grants from city funding to promote state and local economic development, stimulating business and commercial activity.
The applicant, Colby Everett with Lovett Industrial, said the building aims to cater specifically to corporations.
Buttram told the city that the developer must put in $15 million in capital investments to the development, as part of the Chapter 380 agreement.
After looking at schematics of the building, Mesquite City Council member Kenny Green requested that the building not be different shades of grey like the surrounding developments. He said he would like to see a color pop in the area to catch peoples’ eyes.
The shell of the incoming corporate office building is slated to be complete by Feb. 28, 2025.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.