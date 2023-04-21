Offices

Lovett Industrial proposed a 200,000 square-foot office space to be located at I-635 and Highway 80

 City of Mesquite

A new corporate office development, slated to be located at the northeast corner of I-635 and Highway 80, has been approved by the Mesquite City Council.

At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram presented a proposed development to council that would bring a minimum 200,000-square-foot Class A office space to Mesquite at 19400 I-635, the 2100-2300 blocks of Orlando Drive, 203 and 2501 Westwood Avenue.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments