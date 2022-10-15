Mesquite residents are invited to celebrate a grand opening for the Black Bear Diner at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd.
In 1995, founders Bob and Laurie Manley, along with founding partner Bruce Dean, created the first Black Bear Diner in Mt. Shasta, California. In choosing a name and a theme for their restaurant, Bob, Laurie, and Bruce, immediately decided upon the black bear.
The legendary black bear is native to the Mt. Shasta area, which was once known as Berryvale, due to the vast strawberry fields once enjoyed by bears and townspeople alike. The first Black Bear Diner sits on the site of these fields.
The Black Bear Diner reflects the founders' upbringing in small-town America. Their restaurant concept sprang from a desire to bring home-style cooking and personal service back to the dining experience. While the Black Bear Diner reflects their creativity and concern for quality, service and value, our concept is built upon many years of practical experience in a variety of business endeavors.
Morning connections
Mesquite chamber members are invited to a networking breakfast at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at Cambridge Court Assisted Living & Memory Care 711 Matador Ln.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards and $2 to meet other members of Mesquite’s business community.
Chamber welcomes new member
Artico Dental and Kids, located at 1300 North Town E Blvd, has joined the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce.
To celebrate their new membership the chamber will hold a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.The public is invited to attend and learn more about Artico Dental and Kids.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
