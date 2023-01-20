As the Mesquite Municipal Airport continues its path toward growth, it has hired a new general manager. Coming from Los Angeles, Shawn Beaver brings almost 40 years of experience to Mesquite.
What brought you to the Mesquite Municipal Airport?
My interest in the Mesquite airport was actually part of a retirement plan. I'm not ready to retire yet. I still have about 10 to 15 years in the industry. My family all come from the Texas and Oklahoma area. My wife and I were very interested in exploring opportunities. Through my aviation background, contacts and research, I found an open position for the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) general manager in Mesquite. I filed my application, and we started having dialogue between Eric Pratt and myself.
What is your background in aviation?
Prior to coming on board as the general manager here in Mesquite, I was the general manager for signature flight support at the Los Angeles International Airport. You can imagine Los Angeles is a very busy airport. A lot of domestic and international corporate travel. It was a very busy airport. There was great experience, but it was all consuming.
My aviation career started in 1984 with Beech Aircraft working in the FBO industry. I'm coming on 40 years of aviation experience. I have served as the vice president and executive director for FBO, been in sales and business development, and I worked for third party aircraft maintenance companies as a sales and business development director. I've been in the industry for a long time, and it's been very good to me.
What does your new role entail?
Eric Pratt, who serves as our airport executive director, has been having to wear multiple hats for a long time. He was searching for that right person, and thank goodness they selected me for the position. I'll be responsible for handling the day-to-day activities of the base tenants as well as the transient customers who select the Mesquite executive facility to operate out of. I'll also have administration duties which include everything from leasing to property management, training and quality control. Even though it's a small group, we're working with a very astute team of technicians and customer service staff to provide the exemplary service to our clients who operate out of the Mesquite airport.
What plans do you have for your new role?
Once we get settled in, Eric and I will be working very closely together in regards to the masterplan and how we want to develop the transient market to expand and grow with the other community airports that are doing very well. We're going to look to increase our customer base on a transient standpoint as well as base tenants. As we build hangars, we fill hangars. obviously, I'm relocating from Southern California, so we're looking to live in Forney. We have a beautiful home selected, and we're just looking forward to becoming a part of community and working closely with our officers downtown in our civic responsibilities as well as in the airport.
What are you most excited about coming to Mesquite?
One, I absolutely love the community. The surrounding areas are absolutely beautiful. I like to get involved in business aspects. You have facilities and operations. There is a need to expand in your capabilities, build upon the plan executed by the city and help Eric and the team build something very special. Looking at our business plan and modifying accordingly, looking at how we want to grow and working with the city manager and his expectations for the airport, we want to become an intricate part of that, but I really want to take the Mesquite executive name and have that as a branded service provider for the general aviation industry, further than it already is.
I have been welcomed very warmly by the city of Mesquite, and I look forward to the challenges coming forward this year.
