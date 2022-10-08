Kindred Homes has begun construction on its newest Mesquite neighborhood, Berkshire Estates.
The community will be constructed using a unique lineup of floor plans with a variety of upgrades, all built on one-acre lots.
“Kindred Homes strives to create neighborhoods that deliver on the promise of ‘building your idea of home’ for every family wishing to purchase a home,” Chief Marketing Officer Carol Horton said in a press release. “Kindred Homes knows that a home is one of the most significant purchases people make, it is our goal to bring families a home they will create memories in and raise their children.”
Ranging from three to four bedrooms with 2,685 – 3,000 square feet of masterfully crafted interior living space and two-car garages, home buyers can choose from various floorplans and personalize their homes' exteriors, Kindred Homes said in a press release.
The incoming homes are built onsite and include a premium stainless steel appliance package as well as several energy-efficient features.
Berkshire Estates is located 25 miles east of downtown Dallas, allowing homeowners easy access to nearby entertainment and employment centers.
“Berkshire Estates is a perfect community for all ages,” Horton said in a press release. “Mesquite is a wonderful place to call home, with a good school system and plenty of activities for young families.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
