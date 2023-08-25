Mesquite city hall

As the city of Mesquite continues growing along its I-20 corridor, the Mesquite City Council approved a proposed commercial development to bring some retail and restaurants to the area.

At an Aug. 21 meeting, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong presented a development to council that includes a self-storage facility, a proposed tunnel car wash and spaces for restaurants and retail – something that residents in south Mesquite have desired for a long time, according to Council Member Debbie Anderson.


