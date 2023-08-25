As the city of Mesquite continues growing along its I-20 corridor, the Mesquite City Council approved a proposed commercial development to bring some retail and restaurants to the area.
At an Aug. 21 meeting, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong presented a development to council that includes a self-storage facility, a proposed tunnel car wash and spaces for restaurants and retail – something that residents in south Mesquite have desired for a long time, according to Council Member Debbie Anderson.
The development, slated to go vertical at 6611 FM 741, was approved with two stipulations.
Because of a rise in burglaries at self-storage facilities, Council Member Jennifer Vidler told the applicants, Drew Denosky and Drew Ireland from Claymore Engineering, that the facility will need to have security cameras comparable to what’s required in Mesquite’s nighttime businesses and convenience stores, to deter people from stealing from the facility.
While the use was not permitted in the development, council approved a tunnel car wash, provided the developers included 30-35 stacking spaces onsite, to prevent congestion on FM 741.
Additionally, council required landscaped screening to separate the commercial development from surrounding open space to capture any litter from operating businesses.
Council Member Jeff Casper said he was not sure if he liked the self-storage facility serving as the anchor of the proposed development. He also added that the proposed development did not fit into he Trinity Pointe plan the city put together to create a quality commercial corridor along I-20. Casper voted against the development.
Anderson expressed favor for the development, as restaurant and retail are needed in the area. Council Member Kenny Green added that the development is not a grand slam in the Trinity Pointe plan, it offers businesses needed in the area.
Denosky and Ireland told council that this was a project they have worked on with the city for over two years.
The development was approved in a 6-1 vote.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
