The Mesquite City Council approved proceeding with the development of the 2.3 million square-foot industrial park called Alcott Logistics Station to be located south of East Scyene Road and west of Faithon P. Lucas, Sr. Boulevard.
The fully developed project is estimated to create 1,625 new jobs and have a total capital investment of $130 million.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “This project demonstrates the continued growth of Mesquite’s corporate investment in Mesquite. Located near Mesquite Metro Airport, Alcott Logistics Station will provide opportunities to expand our business sector and attract major employers like Pepsi Co., Ashley Furniture and Fritz Industries.”
Keheley shared that the initial plans for the Class A industrial business park will feature six buildings, a corporate campus design, innovative architecture, collaborative outdoor space, a walking trail and water feature as well as enhanced landscaping and a public park.
At its May 3 meeting the City Council approved an ordinance approving the project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan establishing a tax increment for the zone to promote local economic development as well as authorizing the city manager to execute a master development agreement and Chapter 380 Agreement for the project.
Jason Nunley, Co-owner/managing partner at Urban Logistics Realty, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to kickstart Alcott Logistics Station in Mesquite. With the success of our Urban District 30 development, it made total sense to partner with the city of Mesquite to activate this site in such a dynamic location. The naming of the project pays homage to A.R. Alcott, who filed the first plat in the township of Mesquite in 1873, and we thought a great symbol of the growth that continues to occur. The city has been a delight to work with and we are confident it will be a big win for everyone.”
