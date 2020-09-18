10th year for Living History Tour of Mesquite’s past

This year marks the 10th year for Historic Mesquite, Inc.’s (HMI) annual Mesquite Meander. Each year, HMI creates a historical stroll through Mesquite Cemetery with actors from the Mesquite Community Theater. Originally planned in May, it was rescheduled to October and will highlight favorite performances from years past alongside new biographical sketches from Mesquite’s history.
“We use the Meander as a way to present a history lesson about the early residents who helped build our community in a unique and entertaining way,” said Susan Cumby, event director of Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI). “Actors portray late residents who rest in this cemetery and tell their stories from what might be their own perspective.”
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 9, with tours starting every ten minutes from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10 with tour times starting at 5:30 p.m. and the last one beginning at 7 p.m. The docent-led tours are limited in size to no more than ten people each to assure all can hear the actors and that all can comfortably walk through the grounds while observing social distancing protocols.
The HMI board and cast will conduct the event outdoors in the historic 1892 cemetery for both nights. Ticket holders are encouraged to stay six to eight feet from anyone not in their household and/or wear a mask to keep the evening safe and enjoyable for all while following local and state orders for mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
While the event setting in Mesquite Cemetery is a very peaceful and serene one, many people might have problems negotiating the uneven ground. Please wear comfortable shoes and, if using a wheelchair or a walker, an assistant will be available to help.
“We truly appreciate continued support of HMI during these uncertain times”, said Helen Ethridge, chairperson of Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI). Attendees should know that “their much appreciated support of HMI helps to preserve our history.”
The Mesquite Meander is one of the many HMI activities throughout the year that make historic preservation projects and educational programs possible.
The Mesquite Cemetery is located at 400 Holley Park Drive, near City Lake Park. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now. The event is not age-appropriate for those under seven. Tickets may be purchased via credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover) by contacting the HMI office during regular office hours. Contact HMI via telephone at 972-216-6468; or by emailing historicmesquite@cityofmesquite.com.
All ticket sales are final. The cast and crew will make every attempt to perform the entire tour should the threat of rain arise.
The annual Treasures Barn Sale, usually held the same weekend in October, has moved to March 2021.
