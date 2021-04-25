police lights

Around 10:32 p.m. Saturday, the Mesquite Police Department was notified of a shooting call in the 2300 block of Driftwood Drive. 

Upon arrival at the location, officers observed a 15-year-old female who had been shot.  Responding officers rendered first-aid until the arrival of MFD paramedics. The female was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased.

“This incident appears to involve persons known to the victim and isolated in nature at this time,” the Mesquite Police Department said. “The investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.”

