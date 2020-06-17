33 Mesquite ISD graduates on the road to education

Mesquite ISD recognized this year’s crop of Ready, Set, Teach students at Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting. 

Ready, Set, Teach is a unique program offered by MISD for future educators. These students enrolled in Ready, Set, Teach their junior and senior years where they maintained an A or B average in the course and graduated with an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher.

These students have received the recommendation of their teachers in the Ready, Set, Teach program.

Despite the unprecedented times, these students were able to meet their requirements for this program and 33 students received letters of intent to hire from MISD.

These 33 recent graduates represent all five high schools.

Their official teaching contract at MISD is contingent upon these students earning a bachelor’s degree, maintaining a 3.0 GPA in college, passing all necessary certification exams, a clean criminal background check, and being recommended by their university for standard teaching certificate.

