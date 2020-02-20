A dual performance: Mesquite actress takes on two roles

The Company of Rowlett Performers’ (CORP Theatre) is made up of actors from all over the Dallas area, and their latest production can be seen this week in Garland at the Plaza Theatre, located at 521 W. State St. CORP’s current production is Shakespeare’s comedy "Much Ado About Nothing," and four of the male roles are being played by female actors. One of them is Mesquite’s own Tori Dez, who plays two male parts in this production – Conrade and Balthasar. Ticket information can be found at corptheatre.org.
How long have you been with CORP? How did you learn about the theater group?
I was in my first production with CORP in their 2010 production of "Guys and Dolls." One of my friends knew Donna and suggested we audition for the show. I took a long break from performing anywhere and in 2018 decided to try acting/performing again. That's when I auditioned for "White Christmas."
Why did you decide to get involve with community theater?
I missed performing onstage.
Were you involved in theater growing up? If so, how?
I was not involved in theater while I was growing up, but I danced from ages 3-17.
What was your reaction to being cast in a male role? And why did you decide to audition for the part?
I auditioned because I love Shakespeare, and working with Donna is always fun. I laughed when I got the two male parts, but I enjoy playing opposite gender roles.
How did you prepare yourself to play a male character?
I have watched my male cast mates while in rehearsals while they are moving around. I also have tried to pay attention to my dad and husband when they move around or sit. I was in ballet, so when I stand I look very feminine. I have tried to pay special attention to how I stand and move onstage.
What’s your favorite part of the overall show?
My favorite part is my Conrade/Borachio scene. It's been fun working on that scene.
What’s been the most challenging part for you in this production?
Creating two distinct characters that are a bit opposite of each other.
Have you done other shows with CORP? If so, which ones?
I've already mentioned "Guys and Dolls" and "White Christmas." I've also been in "Bells are Ringing," "Mama Mia" and "Macbeth."
What has this experience (playing a male character) taught you?
I have a better appreciation for the men in my life.
What advice would you give to young actors?
The most important thing to do is have fun with your characters no matter how big or small they are or if they are your opposite gender.
