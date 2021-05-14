The Mesquite Police Department has announced that police officer Torrey Rhone has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant, becoming the first African American to achieve this rank in the 68-year history of the department. The department hosted a promotional ceremony on May 14 at the Mesquite Arts Center.
Police Chief David Faaborg said, “I am proud of everything Torrey has achieved. He has been a leader in our department spearheading many public outreach efforts to improve our community. Torrey has performed his duties in an exemplary manner. He is highly respected by his supervisors and peers. Sgt. Rhone is a model officer who exhibits excellent character and unselfish service."
Rhone began his career with the department on Sept. 10, 2007. As a Mesquite police officer, he has been recognized with awards for Firearms Proficiency, Perfect Attendance, and Safe Driving. He has been named Mesquite Elks Lodge Police Officer of the Year, and earned two Certificate of Civic Achievement awards, 49 commendations and three Life Saving Awards.
He earned a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Applied Science in criminal justice from the University of North Texas (UNT) and serves as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Texas A&M University Commerce and UNT.
Rhone said, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by this promotion. As I move into my new role, I am excited to continue my service to the citizens of Mesquite to build a stronger, more inclusive community, and a safer city for everyone.”
