Rose-Mary Rumbley

Rose-Mary Rumbley
The Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society learned interesting details of the history of North Texas on Thursday, Feb. 13. The talented Rose-Mary Rumbley – historian, teacher, author, actress, and speaker – presented a delightful, entertaining and educational look at the history of Dallas County including the naming of its various streets, schools, towns and areas.
 
A life-long resident of the county, she learned many of her anecdotes from her mother whose family owned and lived over a bakery in the downtown area of Dallas. Plus, Rose-Mary has spent much of her life researching and learning about the area and sharing it with many groups. She specializes in the interesting, little-known facts about the area.
