A season to give to Mesquite organizations

Anny Sivilay
Nonprofits are gearing up once again on Sept. 19 for Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual North Texas Giving Day.
Intended to help build support and awareness for nonprofits, this 18-hour online giving event allows nonprofits across North Texas to fundraise to help fill a need. Those who’d like to give can either give a donation directly on an organization’s page on the North Texas Giving Day website on Sept. 19, or they can schedule a donation until Sept. 18.
According to the North Texas Giving Day website, over $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 donations in 2018, benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits.
This year, the event will continue to include FUNdraising pages, a new giving tool introduced last year. These pages give supporters of a nonprofit the chance to raise money on an organization’s behalf.
During giving day, a number of multi-county and service events will be held throughout North Texas including the Dallas County Donation Station and Family Philanthropy Festival and the seventh annual Concert for a Cure, benefiting Leukemia Texas.
Some Mesquite organizations this year include the Mesquite Arts Council, which is designated to support and nourish the arts in Mesquite. According to its page, the council allocates local grant funds and resources for the arts and provides needed services to artists, member organizations and the community.
Mesquite Social Services is also participating. It helps households experiencing poverty in Mesquite and surrounding communities with emergency basic needs and self-sufficiency programs.
Also on the list, Mesquite Young Life, YoungLives and WyldLife. Currently Mesquite Young Life is working to establish clubs at all five Mesquite high schools as well as continue the growth and impact we have had through our YoungLives ministry for pregnant and teen mothers. They have a goal to also start a WyldLife program (middle school students) at two local middle schools in Mesquite for the 2018-19 school year.
To find other organizations to give to, visit Northtexasgivingday.org.
