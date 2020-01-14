Mesquite ISD recently announced that MISD students who entered ninth grade before the 2011-2012 school year and have met all graduation credit requirements for the year they entered ninth grade — but did not perform satisfactorily on the TAAS or TAKS assessments — may still qualify to graduate and receive a high school diploma due to a new resolution.
Pursuant to Education Code section 28.02541, the Mesquite ISD Board of Education has approved a resolution that applies to students that were not able to graduate due to TAAS or TAKS assessments.
If you or someone you know met all graduation credit requirements, but were not able to graduate because the TAAS or TAKS tests were not passed, the district ask that these individuals contact their high school. They will help determine your eligibility by validating credit requirements and begin the process for graduation.
