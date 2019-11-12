The Bridge Youth Organization serves young people ages 12 to 18 by providing mentoring programs to teach life skills such as job readiness, basic home repairs, auto maintenance, independent cooking skills, table manners, and sports training. These services are available for homeless youth as well as those in lower socio-economic families, many with no fathers in the homes.
The Giving and Receiving Thanksgiving Banquet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Calvary First Baptist Church at 2850 Eastglen Boulevard, Mesquite where the youth will do the cooking and serving to show appreciation to their parents and to their sponsors. A special portion of the evening will be a presentation from community sponsors to all youth in attendance of Thanksgiving Baskets containing food to be used for their families’ Thanksgiving dinners.
Today, in the United States, there are more homeless teens than many realize. In Mesquite, with a population of 150,000 there are over 1,000 teens without homes. Further, there are many who have families that do not have enough money to live on. One of the programs at Raising The Bridge is a Community Garden from which 341 pounds of food was harvested and donated this year to Mesquite’s Social Services Department whereby families could have fresh food who otherwise would not.
Andrew Morris, founder and CEO of Raising The Bridge Youth Organization, knows that all teens usually have their hands out which is normal. Therefore, he decided that it was time for the youth to show more appreciation to their parents and sponsors. This was the reason for creating the Giving and Receiving Thanksgiving Banquet. The young people at the banquet have been taught to cook in the independent cooking skills program at Raising The Bridge.
