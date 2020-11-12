Vanguard High School

Vanguard High School is currently accepting application until the deadline of Nov. 20 for the 2021-2022 school year.

 Courtesy of MISD

The‌ ‌new‌ ‌Vanguard‌ ‌High‌ ‌School‌ ‌in‌ ‌Mesquite‌ ‌ISD‌ ‌will‌ ‌accept ‌applications‌ ‌until‌ ‌‌Nov.‌ ‌20‌.‌ ‌ ‌

The‌ ‌main‌ ‌focus‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Vanguard‌ ‌High‌ ‌School‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌prepare‌ ‌students‌ ‌for‌ ‌their‌ ‌career‌ ‌path‌ ‌after‌ ‌

graduation.‌ ‌Students‌ ‌will‌ ‌have‌ ‌classes‌ ‌that‌ ‌are‌ ‌focused‌ ‌on‌ ‌their‌ ‌specific‌ ‌career‌ ‌needs‌ ‌as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌having‌ ‌their‌ ‌needs‌ ‌be‌ ‌integrated‌ ‌into‌ ‌core‌ ‌classes‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌curriculum‌.‌

‌There‌ ‌are‌ ‌different‌ ‌areas‌ ‌of‌ ‌focus‌ ‌available‌ ‌to‌ ‌students‌ ‌such‌ ‌as‌ ‌engineering,‌ ‌logistics,‌ ‌construction,‌ ‌healthcare ‌and‌ ‌architecture.‌ ‌ ‌

“There's‌ ‌a‌ ‌wide‌ ‌variety‌ ‌of‌ ‌pathways‌ ‌students‌ ‌can‌ ‌take‌ ‌that‌ ‌they‌ ‌can‌ ‌get‌ ‌industry‌ ‌certifications‌ ‌in‌ ‌high‌ ‌school‌ ‌and‌ ‌prepare‌ ‌them‌ ‌for‌ ‌work‌ ‌when‌ ‌they‌ ‌leave.‌ ‌Along‌ ‌with‌ ‌that‌ ‌there's‌ ‌also‌ ‌other‌ ‌opportunities‌ ‌for‌ ‌students.‌ ‌Some‌ ‌of‌ ‌those‌ ‌students‌ ‌will‌ ‌go‌ ‌on to‌ ‌careers‌ ‌once‌ ‌they‌ ‌graduate‌ ‌and‌ ‌others‌ ‌will‌ ‌go‌ ‌on to‌ ‌college,”‌ ‌Vanguard‌ ‌Dean‌ ‌Clint‌ ‌Elsasser‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“We‌ ‌have‌ ‌engineering,‌ architecture,‌ ‌courses‌ ‌like‌ ‌that‌, ‌that‌ ‌they‌ ‌will‌ ‌get‌ ‌high‌ ‌school‌ ‌credit‌ ‌and‌ ‌college‌ ‌credit‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌same‌ ‌time‌ ‌so‌ ‌that‌ ‌when‌ ‌they‌ ‌do‌ ‌go‌ ‌onto‌ ‌college‌ ‌they‌ ‌already‌ ‌have‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌those‌ ‌basic‌ ‌classes‌ ‌taken‌ ‌care‌ ‌of.”‌ ‌

This‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌first‌ ‌high‌ ‌school‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌community‌ ‌that‌ ‌has‌ ‌a‌ ‌focus‌ ‌on‌ ‌future‌ ‌opportunities‌ ‌for‌ ‌students.‌ ‌The‌ ‌school‌ ‌is‌ ‌focused‌ ‌on‌ ‌students‌ ‌being‌ ‌trained‌ ‌in‌ ‌areas‌ ‌that‌ ‌will‌ ‌benefit‌ ‌the‌ ‌city‌ ‌of‌ ‌Mesquite‌ ‌as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌any‌ ‌future‌ ‌endeavors‌ ‌in‌ ‌their‌ ‌careers.‌ ‌ ‌

“Our‌ ‌responsibility‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌prepare‌ ‌students‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌skilled‌ ‌labor‌ ‌workforce,” Elasser said. “We‌ ‌are‌ ‌preparing‌ ‌students‌ ‌to‌ ‌live‌ ‌and‌ ‌stay‌ ‌here‌ ‌in‌ ‌Mesquite.‌ ‌As‌ ‌we‌ ‌move‌ ‌forward‌ ‌and‌ ‌see‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌these‌ ‌areas‌ ‌come‌ ‌out‌ ‌we‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌produce‌ ‌the‌ ‌future‌ ‌employees‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌local‌ ‌business‌ ‌sectors‌ ‌and‌ ‌industries.‌ That’s‌ ‌what‌ ‌our‌ ‌focus‌ ‌is,‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌prepare‌ ‌these‌ ‌students‌ ‌and‌ ‌stay‌ ‌in‌ ‌Mesquite‌ ‌and‌ ‌add‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌tax‌ ‌here‌ ‌and‌ ‌make‌ ‌our‌ ‌city‌ ‌better.‌ ‌Especially‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌lot‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌industries‌ ‌and‌ ‌distribution‌ ‌centers‌ ‌that‌ ‌are‌ ‌moving‌ ‌in‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌manufacturing‌ ‌that‌ ‌is‌ ‌around‌ ‌here.‌ ‌A‌ ‌lot‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌specialized‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌we’ll‌ ‌have‌ ‌at‌ ‌Vanguard‌ ‌are‌ ‌specific‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌community‌ ‌we‌ ‌have‌ ‌here‌ ‌in‌ ‌Mesquite.”‌ ‌

‌Vanguard‌ ‌High‌ ‌School‌ ‌has‌ ‌had‌ ‌over‌ ‌1,400‌ ‌students‌ ‌who‌ ‌have‌ ‌expressed‌ ‌their‌ ‌

interest‌ ‌in‌ ‌enrolling.‌ ‌The‌ ‌goal‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌have‌ ‌about‌ 500 ‌ninth‌-‌graders‌ ‌and‌ ‌500‌ ‌10th‌-graders.‌ ‌The‌ ‌school‌ ‌‌has‌ ‌about‌ ‌800‌ ‌eighth‌-‌graders‌ ‌and‌ ‌about‌ ‌500 ‌ninth‌-graders‌ ‌who‌ ‌have‌ ‌expressed‌ ‌interest‌ ‌so‌ ‌far.‌ ‌Vanguard‌ ‌is‌ in‌ ‌the‌ ‌process‌ ‌of‌ ‌looking‌ ‌over‌ ‌applications‌ ‌and‌ ‌seeing‌ ‌what‌ ‌areas‌ ‌of‌ ‌focus‌ ‌the‌ ‌students‌ ‌are‌ ‌interested‌ ‌in.‌ ‌

“What‌ ‌we’ll‌ ‌do‌ ‌is‌ ‌create‌ ‌a‌ ‌matrix‌ ‌based‌ ‌on‌ ‌going‌ ‌through‌ ‌the‌ ‌student’s‌ ‌school‌ ‌history‌ ‌and‌ ‌what‌ ‌they’ve‌ ‌expressed‌ ‌interest‌ ‌in‌ ‌before‌ ‌and‌ ‌what‌ ‌they’re‌ ‌taking‌ ‌now‌ ‌to‌ ‌come‌ ‌up‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌baseline‌ ‌for‌ ‌students‌ ‌that‌ ‌would‌ ‌qualify‌ ‌for‌ ‌specific‌ ‌programs.‌ ‌That's‌ ‌something‌ ‌we're‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌process‌ ‌of‌ ‌looking‌ ‌at‌ ‌now,”‌ ‌Elsasser‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“We‌ ‌will‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌make‌ ‌number‌ ‌adjustments,‌ ‌but‌ ‌we‌ ‌are‌ ‌a‌ ‌public‌ ‌school‌ ‌and‌ ‌want‌ ‌to‌ ‌give‌ ‌everyone‌ ‌the‌ ‌opportunity‌ ‌and‌ ‌make‌ ‌sure‌ ‌we‌ ‌are‌ ‌making‌ ‌it‌ ‌fair‌ ‌for‌ ‌everyone‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌in,‌ ‌but‌ ‌we‌ ‌do‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌look‌ ‌at‌ ‌those‌ ‌things.”‌ ‌

Enrollment‌ ‌started‌ ‌Oct.‌ ‌1‌ ‌and‌ ‌will‌ ‌end‌ ‌Nov.‌ ‌20.‌ ‌Students‌ ‌that‌ ‌are‌ ‌accepted‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌enrolled‌ ‌into‌ ‌the‌ ‌August‌ ‌2021-22‌ ‌school‌ ‌year.‌ ‌The‌ ‌school‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌ready‌ ‌next‌ ‌summer‌ ‌for‌ ‌staff‌ ‌to‌ ‌prepare‌ ‌before‌ ‌the‌ ‌school‌ ‌year‌ ‌begins.‌ ‌Vanguard‌ ‌is‌ ‌also‌ ‌looking‌ ‌for‌ ‌teachers‌ ‌and‌ ‌instructors‌ ‌to‌ ‌match‌ ‌the‌ ‌educational‌ ‌path‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌students.‌ ‌ ‌

“What‌ ‌we’re‌ ‌looking‌ ‌for‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌lot‌ ‌of‌ ‌industry‌ ‌people‌ ‌to‌ ‌come‌ ‌in‌ ‌and‌ ‌teach‌ ‌and‌ ‌even‌ ‌our‌ ‌core‌ ‌like‌ ‌math,‌ ‌science,‌ ‌and‌ ‌English‌ ‌have‌ ‌a‌ ‌totally‌ ‌different‌ ‌concept.‌ ‌We‌ ‌are‌ ‌looking‌ ‌for‌ ‌staff‌ ‌to‌ ‌think‌ ‌outside‌ ‌the‌ ‌box‌ ‌and‌ ‌look‌ ‌at‌ ‌things‌ ‌differently,”‌ ‌Elsasser‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“This‌ ‌is‌ ‌definitely‌ ‌a‌ ‌whole‌ ‌new‌ ‌concept‌ ‌for‌ ‌Mesquite,‌ ‌and‌ ‌we’re‌ ‌trying‌ ‌to‌ ‌repackage‌ ‌education‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌lot‌ ‌of‌ ‌ways‌ ‌for‌ ‌our‌ ‌students.‌ ‌We‌ ‌need‌ ‌people‌ ‌that‌ ‌think‌ ‌that‌ ‌way.”‌ ‌

