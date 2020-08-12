It was announced on Aug. 6 that Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Sunnyvale local Dr. Brandon Brock to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) Advisory Council for a term set to expire on Aug. 31, 2021.
The council advises the commission and the legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.
Per House Bill 2783, which went into effect Sept. 1, 2019, the council is composed of 19 members from various backgrounds and experience in pediatrics.
“I’m just happy to be a part of it, and I’m happy be a practitioner in this part of Texas representing this group,” Brock said.
He stated that as part of this council he hopes to bring awareness to PANS and find people who can identify and treat it.
“Just make it to where it’s not such a mystical condition where a child gets an infection and all of a sudden their behavior changes and they’re told they’re just a bad kid when really it’s an infectious disease affecting them,” said Brock.
According to Stanford Medicine, PANS is a “clinical diagnosis given to children who have a dramatic – sometimes overnight – onset of neuropsychiatric symptoms including obsessions/compulsions or food restriction. They are often diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or an eating disorder, but the sudden onset of symptoms separates PANS from these other disorders. In addition, they may have symptoms of depression, irritability, anxiety and have difficulty with schoolwork. The cause of PANS is unknown in most cases but is thought to be triggered by infections, metabolic disturbances, and other inflammatory reactions.”
“The biggest thing is just (to bring) awareness and help most practitioners and parents understand that your kid might be going through something that’s not just them being a bad kid. They may be having problems because they had another medical condition that led to that medical condition,” he said.
Brock explained that children sometimes get mislabeled/misdiagnosed because it requires time to diagnose, and many medical professionals are now realizing there’s a reason for a child’s sudden behavioral changes and that reason can be treated.
“This happens really more often than people think. You get an infection, it doesn’t get treated and it ends up cross-reacting with parts of their brain and then all of a sudden they have a behavioral problem,” he added.
Brock, DNP, DC, APRN is a doctorate level certified family nurse practitioner, diplomat in chiropractic neurology, and a clinician at Foundation Physicians Group and Brock Integrative Medicine.
He received a Bachelor of Science in anatomy from Parker University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Hardin Simmons University. He holds a doctorate in chiropractic From Parker University and a doctorate in family nursing practice from Duke University while doing post doctorate work as a global clinical research scholar at Harvard Medical School.
Brock has also attended Duke Medical Center for specialization in orthopedics and has completed a specialized fellowship in regenerative medicine. He is working on a Doctor of Philosophy at Texas Woman’s University.
