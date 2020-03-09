Each month Mesquite ISD recognizes a paraprofessional in the district during its regular Board of Trustees meeting for their contributions on their campus. 

Paraprofessionals are those who work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored every month, each nominated by their peers.

This month’s STAR paraprofessional is Achziger Elementary’s kindergarten aide, Norma Jean Segroves.

“Ms. Segroves goes above and beyond with her daily duties and responsibilities. She takes on ownership of other projects without being asked,” said Principal Kristi Gregory.

Gregory described her as having a strong work ethic, taking initiative, punctual, dependable and a team player.  

“She works hard to make sure the student she works with shows growth. Ms. Segroves always has the students’ best interest at heart in all that she does. She’s constantly encouraging them to do their best,” she said.

