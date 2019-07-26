Adopt a furry hunter

Pest control can get expensive, and with the world being more environmentally conscious there’s a natural way to approach pest control, and that’s through the barn cat program, now being offered by Mesquite Animal Services (MAS).
Adopting a barn cat through MAS is free; the cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated for rabies prior to being adopted out. This program is part of MAS’s Trap-Neuter-Return program which helps control Mesquite’s feral cat population.
Mesquite Animal Services traps large colonies of cats, and then sterilizes and vaccinates the cats before returning them to their habitat. Because many of these colonies densely populate Mesquite neighborhoods, MAS has sought out more places to relocate the cats once they are neutered and vaccinated via the barn cat program. MAS is offering these cats to anyone willing to provide a suitable sheltered environment, fresh food and water daily, and any necessary care. This program also saves them from euthanasia.
Jeanne Saadi, managing director of Mesquite Animal Services, said these cats aren’t exactly suitable as house pets as they are less socialized than domestic cats, but they’re great if you’re looking to control pests around your home, business or ranch.
“If you’ve got the outside pest control problems it’s a lot more environmentally friendly,” Saadi said. “We have a lot of people who are trapping ferals right now that are adamant that they want them back for this very reason.”
The cats will keep away small mammals like rodents or insects and snakes.
MAS can deliver cats to residences within Mesquite. For more information on adopting a barn cat from MAS, call Jeanne Saadi at 972-216-6910, or email rescues@cityofmesquite.com; or stop by MAS, 1650 Gross Road.
