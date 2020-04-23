Today, the Mesquite Fire Department responded to the scene of a downed aircraft near Lawson Road, north of the Mesquite Metro Airport. The aircraft did not take-off from the airport and was not scheduled to land at the airport.

First arriving fire department units found a single-engine plane with one injured occupant.  The occupant was transported by CareFlite to a local hospital in stable condition. 

There are no further details available at this time.

