Today, the Mesquite Fire Department responded to the scene of a downed aircraft near Lawson Road, north of the Mesquite Metro Airport. The aircraft did not take-off from the airport and was not scheduled to land at the airport.
First arriving fire department units found a single-engine plane with one injured occupant. The occupant was transported by CareFlite to a local hospital in stable condition.
There are no further details available at this time.
