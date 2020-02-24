Amber alert issued for 8-month-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-month-old girl last seen in Mesquite.

The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nyla Crockett. Police stated she was last seen at 11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 with her mother, Chernario Crockett, 30, in the 4800 block of North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite.

According to authorities, Chernario was last seen wearing a grey shirt with blue jeans and black or brown boots.

Police stated that there is no vehicle information available at this time. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nyla or Chernario Crockett is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

