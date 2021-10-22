For the construction and development of Mesquite 635, a 38-acre plot at the Southeast corner of US Highway 80 and IH-635.
The City Council unanimously approved two agreements on Monday to promote economic development in the city.
The first item is a Class-A Industrial Business Park consisting of three buildings developed by Creation Equity that will cover a 38-acre plot on the southeast corner of I-635 and Highway 80. The park will total 555,000 square feet. It will cost around $60 million to develop.
The plot is slated to close Nov. 8 and will have a certificate of occupancy by April 2023. All phases of construction will be complete by April 2026.
The city agreed to construct 4,300 feet of a water line that runs behind the property and invest up to $700,000 for roadway impact.
The second item passed is a set of suites that will serve as workshop and studio spaces at 2828 I-30. It will require $7.6 million to demolish existing screening and construct masonry walls with the proposed suites.
The city agreed to reimburse the developers $130, 000 for water, sewer and roadway impact.
The city plans to see a $750,000 tax revenue increase from the workshops over the next 20 years in addition to added business to the city.
