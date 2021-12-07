The Mesquite Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a disturbance precluding Officer Richard Houston’s death.
Police announced Monday evening that Balch Springs resident Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, was arrested for the charge of aggravated assault. This charge was in relation to the initial disturbance and not the officer-involved shooting, the department stated.
Houston responded to a disturbance call on Friday in the 1500 block of South Belt Line Road and received multiple gunshot wounds upon investigating the call. Police said the suspect was also shot, and both were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. Houston died Friday.
On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department identified 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo as a suspect in connection with Houston's death. His charges will include capital murder of a peace officer, the department stated.
Jaramillo is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said Monday.
A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday in Houston’s memory where Police Chief David Gill and Mayor Daniel Aleman spoke commemorating Houston’s service. Dallas Police Officers and Mesquite Firefighters attended the vigil with Mesquite Police Officers and residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.