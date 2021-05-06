The Mesquite Genealogical & Historical Society announced the speaker for its May 13 meeting will be Patti Huff Smith.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Refer to the society’s Facebook page for information on how to register for the meeting, which is free and open to non-members.
The Beatitudes of a Genealogist presentation includes Beatitudes such as: be a storyteller, be compelling, be resourceful, be persistent and more.
This program will inspire veteran genealogists as well as those just beginning their genealogy journey. As Smith shares her story, she includes new tips and tools of genealogy research including how to get started, free internet lookups, genealogy charts, and DNA testing info.
The goal of The Beatitudes of a Genealogist program is for attendees to leave equipped, motivated, and ready to tackle roadblocks as they chase their genealogy pursuits.
Smith is the Director of Volunteer Coordination at the Dallas Genealogical Society and holds her membership there. She is also a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, National Genealogical Society, Texas State Genealogical Society.
Smith has pursued her passion for genealogy and family research since 2013. Once she was introduced to DNA in 2015, she attended conferences, lectures and workshops to develop her skill in Genetic Genealogy.
In December 2020, Smith completed Boston University’s Genealogy Studies Program “Certificate in Genealogical Research” to further her expertise in genealogy. She completed Your DNA Guide 5-week “The Academy DNA Skills Workshop” by Diahan Southard in February 2021.
