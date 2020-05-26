Mesquite ISD’s Apple Corps program rewards excellence in teaching by honoring outstanding MISD teachers.
Created in January 1990, the program inducts two new teachers each month at the regular meeting of the district's Board of Trustees. These educators are nominated by their peers and approved by administration and enjoy many forms of public recognition and appreciation each year.
This month’s Apple Corps recognition was held virtually due to the coronavirus and social distancing orders.
May’s Apple Corps recipients are Britt Earnheart of Berry Middle School and Deana Tunnell of McKenzie Elementary School.
Earnheart is a sixth-grade math teacher with eight years of teaching experience, all with Mesquite ISD and all at Berry.
Principal Angela Wiggins said Earnheart has taught at every grade level, and that experience has helped in ushering in elementary students and as they leave middle school.
“Over the past years I’ve watched the best of the best be inducted into Apple Corps, and I’m humbled and honored to be among them,” Earnheart said.
She said that as a child she loved school and learning and was blessed to have had so many wonderful teachers from elementary to high school and even in college.
Earnheart said her reason for teaching is to let students know they have someone in their corner; to show them that they can learn, that they can have success no matter what lies at home and that they don’t have to settle for what’s in front of them.
“If they’re willing to do the work they can make their life anything they desire,” she said.
Tunnell is a fifth-grade teacher at McKenzie, and Principal Suzanne Langston said Tunnell holds herself and her students to the highest of expectations.
“She takes on new challenges, is reflective of her own practices and seeks feedback from others. Because of her high expectations, hard work and consistent follow-through, her students excel year after year. Deana is committed to excellence; any task given to her will be thoughtfully completed,” said Langston.
She also noted that Tunnell makes sure that every student in her class is seen and heard every day, and the positive relationships she builds starts in the hallway.
“Because of her careful attention, students feel supported in taking risks and put in the work to meet the high expectations set for them,” Langston said.
