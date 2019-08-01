During Monday night’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting the board welcomed new assistant principals at Berry Middle School and BJ Smith Elementary.
Carol Nedd joins Berry for the new school year. She has spent her entire 11-year educational career at MISD. She has served as a special education and kindergarten teacher at Gray Elementary and a counselor the past six years at Cannaday Elementary.
She received her bachelor’s degree in human relations and business, as well as a bachelor’s in school counseling. Nedd also completed her education in administration and principal certification through Texas A&M-Commerce.
"Carol has served on her campus committee, site base committee, campus leadership team and a plethora of other committees,” said Berry Principal Angela Wiggins. "She's also a certified specialist in restorative practices and uses those skills to foster relationships with students."
"I am so honored to be in this position, and I am determined and dedicated to continuously strive to find new ways to improve upon student growth and achievement,” Nedd said. “I believe that all students have the ability to learn, to grow and to be successful with the right tools and supports."
Terry Callaway joins Smith as the new assistant principal. She is a Mesquite High School graduate, beginning her public education career at Miss May Vernon Elementary in Royse City ISD. She has served as P.E. and special education paraprofessional and went on to teach third and fourth grades.
Callaway has also worked as a school counselor and assistant principal in Community ISD for the past two years.
She has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M-Commerce, a master’s degree in professional school counseling and received her principal certification from Lamar University.
"Mesquite was never the goal, it was the dream,” Callaway said. "It's very surreal to be considered a professional educator with those that inspired me and inspired who I've become as an educator."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.