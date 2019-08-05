Last month, in honor of National Mutt Day, Mesquite Animal Services held a photo contest highlighting Mesquite’s best mutts. A winner was announced on July 31.
Pet owners were encouraged to post a picture of their mixed-breed dog on the city of Mesquite’s Facebook page. The judging was conducted by MAS staff, and a winner was chosen based on uniqueness, creativeness and ultimate "muttiness." The winner received a basket of dog goodies.
“Pet owners often have as many pictures of their pets as they do their family, because we love them just as much,” said Animal Services Manager Jeanne Saadi. “This contest is a great way to celebrate all mutts and how much they enrich our lives. This is a fun way to engage pet owners and promote the compassionate care our staff, volunteers and rescue partners embody every day for our animals.”
After going through over 200 entries, the MAS staff and volunteers selected a former Mesquite shelter dog as the winner – Sugar Bear.
“Sugar Bear was adopted from MAS in March 2018, and many of our staff members and volunteers remember her because her sweet nature instantly made her a favorite,” MAS staff stated on Facebook. “Sugar Bear came in covered in wounds on her face, but she still wanted to give everyone kisses. It looks like she is getting just as much love as she is giving in her new home, and she looks fabulous!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.